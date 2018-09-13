F1 singer to play Borders gig after heartfelt plea from fan

Alistair Griffin’s songs have soundtracked some of the nation’s biggest sporting moments and even a royal wedding!

Now the singer/songwriter from Yorkshire takes his uplifting anthems on an acoustic tour of the country in a one man show that is full of his unique songs and stories.

On September 28 he’ll play in the unusual setting of Galashiels Bowling Club after a call from Galashiels local Anne Chalmers.

Anne, who has followed Alistair since he appeared on the BBC show Fame Academy in 2003, describes Alistair as “The music industry’s best kept secret. If you haven’t heard his name you’ll certainly have heard his music on TV.”

Alistair was coached by guest judge Robin Gibb of the Bee Gees in the second series of Fame Academy but was beaten into second place by Alex Parks.

Griffin’s strike rate for musically capturing TV’s big sporting moments rivals the likes of Noel Gallagher and Kasabian.

His song Just Drive is the main title music for Formula One on Sky Sports and now across the whole of the United States.

Albion Sky, his acclaimed second album, was released in 2012 and saw him compared with both Leonard Cohen and Noel Gallagher for the album’s heartfelt lyrics and big choruses.

BBC Wimbledon used another of his tracks ‘What If’ to crown Andy Murray’s historic victory and the roll call goes on including soundtracks for the Olympics, The Open Golf and the FA Cup Final.

He also duetted with Girls Aloud and Strictly star Kimberley Walsh on his song ‘The Road’ for the world’s biggest cycle race the Tour de France.

It’s little wonder the BBC called on him again for a song to use in their royal wedding montage for Harry and Meghan’s big day.

His cover of Yazoo classic “Only You” summed up the moment perfectly and was beamed around the world to billions.

Ahead of his forthcoming tour Alistair said, ”Getting your songs on TV is a great way to reach new audiences these days and I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing these songs live and acoustic.”

See Alistair Griffin Live at Galashiels Bowls Club on Friday, September 28. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10 available at https://tinyurl.com/y7ev7qmw.