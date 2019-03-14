Explore the world of brass with a young all-star quartet

On Friday, March 22, in Melrose Parish church hall, the A4 Brass Quartet will hold a concert of music.

Sponsored by the Tunnell Trust, the concert will feature music by classical and contemporary composers from Mendelssohn and Goedicke to Grainger and Jonathan Bliss.

One of the Quartet’s members has arranged several of the works to be played. One of these is his suite, Alone at the Opera, featuring some well-known operatic melodies.

A4 Brass Quartet comprises of principal players from some of the UK’s top brass bands, including Grimethorpe Colliery, Brighouse & Rastrick and Foden’s.

With “technical virtuosity in abundance” (Brass Band World), these four astonishing musicians come together to perform both lyrical and high-octane works, forming a distinctive and new take on chamber music.

The quartet has a unique blend of instruments, with Jamie Smith on the cornet, Jonathan Bates, tenor horn, Michael Cavanagh baritone horn and Chris Robertson playing the euphonium and creating an exclusive sound that stands out from the standard brass quartet.

With this unusual instrumentation, A4 Brass has actively developed their repertoire, commissioning new music, composing and arranging music themselves.

Formed in 2013 at the Royal Northern College of Music, it has performed widely throughout the UK, appearing at major venues and festivals, and, more recently, abroad.

The A4 Brass Quartet has also featured on national television and radio, having won numerous prizes. In their first year, the quartet won the coveted Philip Jones Brass Ensemble of the Year prize and, more recently, the 2018 Royal Over-Seas League Chamber Music Competition, the Tillett Trust Young Artists’ Platform series and the Musicians’ Company Concert Series.

In September 2018 they were selected to become City Music Foundation Artists and, the following month, were the first brass ensemble to ever win the Royal Philharmonic Society Henderson Chamber Ensemble Award.

They regularly work with Live Music Now and Music in Hospitals & Care and are committed to expanding and diversifying their work.

Concert starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £14 at the door. Free for accompanied school-age children.