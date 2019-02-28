Everything is ready for you to join in a world day of prayer

Slovenia’s in the spotlight this Friday, (March 1), when churches in Melrose and around the Borders, are hosting World Day of Prayer gatherings - and everyone’s invited!

Join with millions of people of all ages, around the world, taking part that day, in the same service.

The Day of Prayer is celebrated in over 120 countries. It begins in Samoa and prayer in native languages travels throughout the world - through Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas before finishing in American Samoa some 38 hours later.

This year’s service has been written by the women of Slovenia (formerly part of Yugoslavia and one of the smallest and youngest countries in Europe).

They encourage us to reflect on the barriers they have faced since the end of the Second World War when their country was a part of Yugoslavia, a Marxist socialist republic. They share the challenges they have met and the hopes they have for the future. Amazingly, the same prayers, songs, readings and meditations will ring out on Friday, in more than a thousand different languages and dialects in over 170 countries.

This year’s chosen theme, Come - Everything Is Ready, invites us to think about and respond to God’s invitation to care for one another with compassion, love and acceptance - instead of finding excuses to opt out.

The women of Slovenia ask us to pray with them for people facing social exclusion - ethnic minorities, those with disabilities, refugees and asylum seekers who have lost everything and are looking for peace, and for elderly people who do not receive the care and attention they need and who feel isolated and lonely.

As always, in Melrose, the three local churches have worked together to prepare a short service, hosted this year by Holy Trinity Church, High Cross Avenue, at 2.30pm. Selkirk’s service starts 2pm in Connections, Back Row, Selkirk.

Everyone of any faith or none, is invited to come along and be part of this world-wide event, pray together, learn a little about Slovenia and its culture and enjoy complimentary refreshments together afterwards. ‘Come - Everything Is Ready’ - All are welcome.

More details available at www.wwdp.org.uk.