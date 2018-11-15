Duo make a truly distinctive sound with toe-tapping guitar and fiery fiddle

Touring their new album, A problem of our kind, Gilmore and Roberts will be in Etal Village Hall on Saturday, November 17.

Contemporary folk/acoustic duo Gilmore & Roberts combine award-winning songwriting with astounding musicianship and their trademark harmonies to create a powerful wall of sound. Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, Katriona Gilmore (fiddle, mandolin) and Jamie Roberts (guitar) released their debut album in 2008.

Since then, the duo have toured Canada and Europe, played some of the UK’s biggest festivals, toured with folk rock legends Fairport Convention and won countless accolades for their genre-spanning work.

Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets £12 from steve.w.taylor@btinternet.com or 01890 820566.