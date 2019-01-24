Concert of romantic music from two talented musicians

On Sunday, February 10, in Melrose Parish Church Hall, two gifted musicians will give a concert of romantic music.

International award-winning musician, Adam Walker, was appointed principal flute with the London Symphony Orchestra at the age of twenty-one, a remarkable achievement.

He now performs regularly as a soloist with major orchestras across the UK and abroad. A committed chamber musician, his interests span lesser-known baroque music through to contemporary works.

Since 2017, he has been a professor at the Royal College of Music.

Pianist James Baillieu, described by the Daily Telegraph as ‘in a class of his own’, has also won international competitions, and gives solo and chamber concerts throughout Europe and further afield.

An innovative programmer, he has presented his own series at the Wigmore Hall which was shortlisted for the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Chamber Music and Song Award for an outstanding contribution to the performance of chamber music and song in the UK.

He enjoys working with young musicians and is a professor at the Royal Academy of Music and a coach for the Jette Parker Young Artist Programme at the Royal Opera House.

Based on a fairy-tale about a water nymph who marries a mortal man to gain a soul, the ‘Undine’ Sonata for Flute and Piano Op. 167 is the best-known work by the romantic composer Carl Reinecke who studied under Mendelssohn and Schumann. It comprises four movements.

More famous for his organ music, Charles-Marie Widor composed the second piece, Suite for flute and piano, Op. 34.

With four movements, it has the size of a sonata and was written for Paul Taffanel, the French flautist whose flute playing revolutionised music for his instrument.

The concert continues with Three Romances Op. 94 by Schumann for flute, oboe or violin, and concludes with César Franck’s much-loved Sonata in A major.

The piece was written for the Belgian violinist Eugène Ysaÿe on the occasion of his marriage in 1886.

Originally written for violin and piano, considered a masterpiece of romanticism, it was arranged for flute and piano after the composer’s death

The concert will begin at 3pm.

Tickets at the door, £14. Free for accompanied children of school-age.

For more information visit www.melrosemusicsociety.org.uk.