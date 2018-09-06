battle of the bands

Innerleithen will resound to the skirl of the pipes on Saturday, September 8 as bands from all over Scotland converge on the town for the annual Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships.

Now in its eighth year, the Innerleithen Pipe Band Championships, which are held in the grounds of St Ronan’s School, have gone from strength to strength.

Allan Johnston, Secretary of St Ronan’s Piping Society, who organise the competition says, “The contest will feature over 25 performances with bands from Grades 2, 3, 4, Novice Juvenile and a Juvenile and Adult Drum Majors completion. There will be something for everyone and we will be handing out a fine array of trophies and prize money amounting to over £2000 to the successful bands. In addition to the fine pipe band music there will be an array of stalls, a face painter, pony rides, snack bar and even a bar”. Allan continues, “Our Chieftain this year needs no introduction to the Innerleithen music scene; David Lindsay (pictured), has been involved the St Ronan’s Silver Band for over 53 years.

David says, “Music has been a large part of my life, but as part of a different genre to pipe bands. I am an avid member of the world-famous St. Ronan’s Silver Band, however this has never dampened my enjoyment of pipe bands and I particularly enjoy the massed bands elements of Games Week. I am highly honoured to be Chieftain this year and I would like to commend the outstanding efforts of the Piping Society who have built up this competition to be one of the most highly regarded competitions in the piping and drumming calendar”.

David will take over the Chain of Office from 2015 Chieftain Norman Scott at about 10.45am. At 5pm he will take the salute from the massed bands and will later be saluted by the participating bands as they parade around the town.

As an added attraction to this year’s event the RSPBA Lothian & Borders Branch will be crowning their “Champion of Champions” - the bands who have won overall during the competitive season.

The competition will be fierce and the piping will be first class, definitely and event not to miss.

Let the Battle of the Bands commence!

Entry £3.