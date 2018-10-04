Award winning accordionist at first meeting

Scottish Champion accordionist, Matthew MacLennan, was guest artiste at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle club’s first meeting of the season.

A healthy crowd enjoyed a feast of music from local players and guest artiste.

Matthew MacLennan brought with him Duncan Black on piano and Gordon Smith on drums, and a fine tight sound they made as the entertained the audience with some good selections. Stand-out tune was the great waltz “The Heroes of Longhope”.

Following a selection of music from the local players the guest band took the stage again starting off with a jig/reel set ending with the great tune “The Auld Fiddler”. A very complicated pair of hornpipes followed, namely “The Young King” and “Arthurs Seat”. It’s easily seen why Matthew is Scottish Champion with his easy but precise style of playing.

The club is held in Kelso Rugby Club at 7pm. The next meeting is on October 31 when Steven Carcary and his band are the guest artiste.