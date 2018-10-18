Abbey Consort concert marks the end of WW1

Abbey Consort is marking the one hundredth anniversary of the end of the First World War with a special concert to be performed in Kelso Old Parish Church on Saturday, November 10.

Jim Letham, musical director, has chosen two substantial pieces, Haydn’s Mass In Time of War and Vaughan Williams’ Dona Nobis Pacem.

Haydn wrote his mass in 1796, at the height of Austria’s long conflict with Napoleonic France.

Despite the title there is much beautiful, joyful and ebullient music, the mass concluding in typical Haydn fashion with a demand, rather than a plea, for peace.

Not so Vaughan Williams, where the solo soprano repeatedly pleads “Dona Nobis Pacem”. This cantata was written in 1936, amidst growing fears of a Second World War. Vaughan Williams uses the poetry of Walt Whitman to starkly illustrate the horrors of war and death.

To compliment the works above, Jim has chosen Parry’s “My Soul there is a Country”, a setting of the poem Peace, by Henry Vaughan, which packs several styles and tempi into just a few minutes.

The final offering is Mendelssohn’s Verleih uns Frieden. (Grant us Peace), a magical prayer for peace composed in 1831, which builds from the basses in the first section to the full choir, with a warmth of expression which carries hope that lasting peace may be achievable.

Concerts begin at 7.30pm. Tickets, £10, available from Hector Innes, Kelso, online at iandjmcgillivray@btinternet.com or at the door.