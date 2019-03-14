A night to remember with Foster & Allen

Irish musical duo Foster & Allen are at The Maltings, Berwick this Saturday (March 16), with A Night To Remember.

Expect blarney, charm and Celtic tunes from Mick Foster and Tony Allen who first got together in 1975 playing easy listening music with a touch of traditional Irish instrumentals.

Their first single record, The Rambles of Spring, made a good impact in Ireland and the duo were soon in demand for cabaret venues all over Ireland.

A Bunch of Thyme, their second single, stayed in the Irish Charts for 40 consecutive weeks and became their first top-selling No. 1 single.

It was not until 1982 that this single was released in the U.K. where it was soon in the British Top 20. Success followed rapidly.

They did their first concert tour of the U.K. in 1983 and this tour was boosted even more by the release of another mega hit single Maggie.

Since then Mick and Tony have toured the U.K. twice each year playing to sell-out concerts wherever they went.

To date they have achieved album and video sales in excess of 20 million worldwide.

Their phenomenal success and endurance can be credited to the strength of their friendship and their easy listening sound remains as fresh and exciting as ever.

In A Night To Remember they will perform their many top hits, including Old Flames, I Will Love You All My Life, After All These Years and the classics, Bunch of Thyme and Maggie plus many more.

Performance starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets £21.50 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.