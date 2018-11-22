a night not to be missed

Kurt Cobain’s favourite band The Vaselines head to Galashiels.

The Vaselines were formed in Edinburgh in 1987 by singers/guitarists Eugene Kelly and Frances McKee, soon signing to Pastels frontman Stephen Pastel’s newly formed 53rd & 3rd label.

Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain regularly cited the Vaseline’s influence in interviews with the music press and Nirvana would go on to cover the Vaselines’ ‘Molly’s Lips’ and ‘Son of a Gun’ (both later compiled on their Incesticide collection) as well as to perform ‘Jesus Doesn’t Want Me for a Sunbeam’ on their legendary MTV Unplugged appearance.

Cobain’s gospel-spreading no doubt accelerated their rise to cult sainthood, but the Vaselines would have gotten there sooner or later on their own accord. Lewd but naïve and abrasive yet tender, the band’s shambling, primitivist squall remains a perfect distillation of pop at its most guileless and euphoric.

Eugene Kelly later went on to front Captain America / Eugenius, while McKee spent the better part of the decade out of sight resurfacing in 2006 to released a solo album.

The Vaselines reunited proper in 2010 to record their second full album Sex With An X which was released on the Seattle label Sub Pop.

This was followed by V for Vaselines in 2014. The now legendary status of the band resulted in the 2017 documentary Teenage Superstars which charts The Vaselines career

After glowing feedback about MacArts from a range of high profile acts, The Vaselines contacted the venue and arranged to bring their iconic show to Galashiels on December 1.

Support for this performance will be Scot Hutchison’s favourite songwriter and BBC radio 6 music regular, Withered Hand who will perform alongside Neu Reekie’s Michael Pedersen,

Michael is a poet, published by Polygon books - his most recent work Oyster was illustrated by Scott Hutchison. With fans ranging from Irvine Welsh and Liz Lochhead to Stephen Fry and Charlotte Church, Michael is also a successful songwriter. This amazing line up firmly places MacArts as one of the country’s leading venues.

Performance starts at 8pm.

Tickets £20 from www.macarts.scot.