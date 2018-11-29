A concert to remember from renowned Borders pianist

Well-known pianist, John Bryden, returns to Melrose on Sunday, December 2 to perform a special Concert to Remember featuring music by Debussy, Scriabin, Chopin and Schubert.

As an Honorary Life-Member of Melrose Music Society, John was affected by the deaths earlier this year of three people who had also been members of the Society, Tony Watson, Janet Wingfield and Gill MacIntosh, and felt he wished to mark their passing in his own inimitable way.

They were all highly respected members who were also involved in many different aspects of community and church life within the Melrose area. This is, of course, a time when many of us also have our own particular memories of loved ones and this can be an opportunity to celebrate while we remember.

For many years John was resident in Melrose while continuing a career as a professional pianist, giving concerts in many internationally far-flung places from California to Kathmandu as well as the Wigmore Hall in London and more local venues.

He has also built up a reputation as a Music Tour Director for A.C.E Cultural Tours where he gives lectures and recitals in houses and museums associated with many of the great Classical composers such as Haydn, Beethoven, Chopin and Schumann. He now lives near Cambridge but is making the trip north with this special purpose in mind.

The piano recital in Melrose Parish Church Hall starts at 3pm. Tickets £10 from 01896 822020 or email ross551@btinternet.com.

All proceeds are in aid of the charity Médecins sans Frontières.

Come along to Old Parish & St. Paul’s Church in Galashiels and enjoy Southern Gospel Music with John and Pat McIlroy.

The McIlroys have recently returned to their homeland, from the south eastern United States (home of Southern Gospel) where they shared their Christian and Scottish/Irish music. They will be joined by fellow singers and musicians from the area for such favourites as, I’ll Fly Away, Amazing Grace, What a Friend we have in Jesus, Blessed Assurance and many more.

Come along and enjoy the music, just listen, sing-along or bring an instrument. The music is infectious and full of joy! Concert takes place from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday, December 2. Free admission.