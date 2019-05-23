Local author’s magical fairy tale encourages bravery

An enchanting children’s book from Fiona Boyd will be launched at Traquair House on Wednesday, June 12.

Princess Arebeena and the Crystal Fairies is a fairy tale which spreads a message about remaining positive throughout whatever life throws at you.

Beautifully illustrated with exquisitely detailed drawings, Princess Arebeena and the Crystal Fairies is Fiona’s first foray into the world of children’s literature.

The story is set around the day of Princess Arebeena’s birthday where the princess is tasked with a treasure hunt. Accompanied by her best friend Isabella, Princess Arebeena sets out on an exciting adventure looking for her missing tiara. As she travels through the land of Treenesta, she meets some interesting animal characters, including Fern the frog, Saffi the barn owl and Breeva the dragon. Discover how the princess makes friends with the seven crystal fairies: Ruby, Amber, Citrine, Emerald, Sapphire, Amethyst and Rose!

And after such a tiring quest, how will she get back to the Royal Palace in time for her birthday celebrations?

Fiona Boyd feels strongly about the message she’s instilled in her stories, lessons she’s learned throughout her life, “I am permanently confined to a wheelchair, as I suffer with multiple sclerosis, complex regional pain syndrome and joint hypermobility,” explains Fiona. Despite these setbacks, I have always had a positive mental attitude. I get so much pleasure from being out in the fresh country air and creating scenes to illustrate and write about the crystal fairies and their friends.”

Creativity runs in the family as it was Fiona’s daughter Catriona, who created the name ‘Princess Arebeena’ when she was a little girl. Catriona suffered ill-health as a child and that made me realise just how brave children have to be. Around that time, I worked at Traquair House and Catriona loved exploring the magical house and grounds with me. This inspired me to create stories about a princess and her fairy friends for my little princess to be distracted from her ill health. I hope my stories encourage children to make friends, as good friends not only make life fun, they encourage bravery when they support each other when dealing with challenges.”

Princess Arebeena and the Crystal Fairies is priced at £6.99 and is available from www.troubador.co.uk from May 28.