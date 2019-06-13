King of the one-liners sails Into The Punset

Into The Punset is the farewell tour of UK-based Canadian gag master Stewart Francis.

And you can see Stewart’s farewell show at the Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton on Wednesday, September 25.

The show sees Stewart hold back the tears as he says goodbye to the good show-goers who have made his job such great fun over the last decade or so. But as a fully-paid up comedian, who takes his vocation very seriously to boot, through the tears is a constant desire to arouse boundless joy in his audience.

So expect some tears, yes, but more to the point expect the veritable barrel of laughs that can be expected of a punmaster of Stewart Francis’ calibre.

Having arrived in the UK over a decade ago, Stewart has cultivated a strong following among critics and audiences, aided by TV appearances on the likes of Mock The Week, Live At The Apollo and Not Going Out, but fully consolidated by joke-heavy live shows such as Tour De Francis, Pun Gent and Outstanding In His Field.

And at the Edinburgh Festival of 2012, he won the Dave Joke Of The Fringe Award for this perky one-liner: “You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks.”

This hugely successful one liner wizard has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing,

The big question, then, is what comes next for Stewart Francis?

Stewart says, “I’m going to step away from comedy and focus on acting which is another passion. When you’re a comedian, casting directors can be a bit lazy and think, well he’s just a comedian’ but I’m not.

Now it’s time to sit back and enjoy his excellent jokes for the last time, on the last leg of his farewell tour.

Stewart Francis - Into the Punset is at Hemelvaart Bier Cafe, Ayton at 7pm on September 25.

Tickets £21.50 are available online at www.hemelvaart.co.uk.