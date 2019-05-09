Iconic coming-of-age romantic comedy

The Maltings Youth Theatre presents a blast from the past this week with Gregory’s Girl.

Based on the iconic classic 80s film, this painfully funny, teenage comedy about young love is in the Henry Travers Studio from Thursday, May 9, to Saturday May 11. Friday’s performance has already sold out, so don’t delay in buying your tickets for the remaining dates.

The original film made a household name of John Gordon Sinclair and is ranked 30 in the British Film Institute’s top 100 films.

A clip from the film was even part of the Opening Ceremony at the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

Set in a High School, the hero Gregory, played by Bob Jeffrey, lurches from one disaster to the next as he tries to impress the latest member of the school football team, the gorgeous Dorothy – and finds himself competing for her attention with all the other boys who share the same opinion.

Dorothy, played by Mya Patterson, is sweet to him, but distant, because she not only suspects Gregory’s feelings but is way ahead of him in her analysis of the whole situation.

It is 10 years since the youth theatre first performed the show, and four members of the original cast will be returning in senior roles.

Ross Graham, David Simpson and Oliver Payn, who are all members of Damp Knight Improv Comedy, take on the roles of teachers and former students, while Paddy Joe Flannigan plays Gregory’s Dad.

This is an irresistible show all about mates, dates and annoying (but shrewd) little sisters, set in a time before texting and twitter when finding your perfect match wasn’t always as simple as swiping right!

Gregory’s Girl starts at 7pm.

Tickets cost £10, concs £5, family £20 from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk or by calling 01289 330999.