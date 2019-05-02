Guest artistes give Kelso Accordion Club a grand night of music and banter

Leonard Brown and Malcolm Ross were the guest artistes at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle club’s April meeting.

The duo started with a bang with Whistling Rufus a’ la Dermot O’ Brian style. They performed a repertoire of great variation, with Scottish mixed in with the tango Jealousy, the Box & Fiddle Rag, and Canadian Capers.

In the second half, Leonard and Malcolm started with a lively Glen Miller set, then the popular Old Comrades, a Cha-Cha set and many other popular tunes, including the Typewriter featuring Malcolm on the drums. Leonard as usual had the audience in stitches with his patter and jokes in what was a highly entertaining evening.

The club’s next meeting is on Wednesday, May 29 at Kelso Rugby Club when the guest is the Susan McFadyen band.