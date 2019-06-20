Funny Scottish farmer tells tales of rural life

Rising comedy star Jim Smith will bring his tales of rural life to Borders audiences this autumn.

In his Back to the Teuchter show, Jim’s down-to-earth patter as the funny farmer delights audiences with the trials and tribulations of rural life.

It’s Countryfile meets The Only Way Is Essex as Jim hits the stage with quirky characters, distinctive regional slang and perfectly pitched impressions. Hot topics include internet dating for farmers, village nightlife and how to pimp your Land Rover.

After catching the comedy bug writing sketches for the Young Farmers panto, he was encouraged by friends to apply for beginner’s sessions at The Stand Comedy Club in Glasgow, leading to him making his stage debut five years ago. Jim Smith is now one of Scotland’s most exciting up and coming performers.

Still a working farmer in Perthshire, Jim’s unique insight into rural living coupled with his sharp observational humour creates a show that’s suitable for country bumpkins and dead trendy townie folk alike.

But life at the farm, also gives the 39-year-old time to think up new material for the stand-up routines he’s gained a reputation for.

His tour comes hot on the heels of his BBC mockumentary mini series The Farm and will see him perform all over Scotland.

With two sell out Fringe runs under his belt (and when he’s not taking care of sheep and cows) Jim is in demand as a performer all over Scotland. TV and radio credits include BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking The News, BBC Scotland’s Scot Squad and BBC Short Stuff The Farm Diaries.

Jim Smith: Back to the Teuchter will be at Tait Hall, Kelso on Saturday, September 14 at 8pm. Tickets £15 from 0844 873 7353 or www.scottishcomedyagency.com.