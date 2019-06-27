Frightened Rabbit’s tribute compilation

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of their second studio album, The Midnight Organ Fight, Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit decided to do something different.

Instead of just repressing the vinyl, re-releasing the same record with different artwork or putting out demos that were never meant to be heard by anyone other than the band and maybe their parents, the band came up with the idea of asking some pals to record their own interpretations of the songs on the album. It felt like a good way to celebrate everyone who had been a part of the last ten years of the band and they didn’t have to do any work themselves!

Every single person on Tiny Changes has been a part of their lives and Frightened Rabbit in a special way over the last ten years.

They’ve shared studios, vans, bars, dressing rooms and probably even underwear with some of these people and that’s why this record is so special to them.

Before he died last year, Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott was a vital part of bringing this album together. It was something he was very excited about and worked hard to bring to life. He listened to and approved every track on there with the band and he had already started preparing the artwork for the album.

This is a celebration of a record that connected thousands of people to Scott and to each other and ten years on it is still managing to do it.

Tiny Changes - A Celebration of The Midnight Organ Fight can be pre-ordered now and will be available on July 12.