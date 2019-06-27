For one night only the boys are back in town

The Lady Boys of Bangkok are bringing their “Greatest Showgirls” tour to The Maltings, Berwick on Thursday, July 11.

The UK’s number one cabaret show is in town for one night only, so polish your dancing shoes, get out your party dress and prepare for a night of dancing, laughing and singing along to all your favourite hits from all your favourite stars.

These dazzling divas are celebrating 21 years of touring with a complete celebration of individuality and pride in saying This is Me!

The glamour of Hollywood and the glitz of Las Vegas meet the beloved traditions of classic British music hall in a mesmerizing spectacle.

With more songs and big-scale musical production numbers than you could point a perfumed glove at, the Lady Boys of Bangkok adds a splash of colour to the black-and-white normality of everyday life.

This is a chance to luxuriate in a vibrant euphoric bubble of laughter, beauty, splendour and music.

A cabaret like no other cabaret, performed by girls like no other girls! The show features 16 of Thailand’s most alluring and stunning lady boys – all male Thai nationals.

And this year introducing, “direct from a small cottage in the woods” - Jamie John - their very own Diamond Diva! Jamie has worked extensively in television, theatre and clubs and is a very lively character. He will be working with Ole to bring some mirth and mayhem into the 21st anniversary production.

With glamorous new scenes of gorgeous spectacular, over 400 diamante dripping costumes, choreography and of course hilarious cheeky comedy routines, undeniably the Lady Boys are the greatest showgirls!

The Lady Boys of Bangkok: Greatest Showgirls shows are at 5pm and 8pm. Tickets are priced at £25 and are available at www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.