Final tour from Canadian comic one-line master

On Friday, May 31, Stewart Francis is bringing his final ever stand-up tour, INTO THE PUNSET, to The Maltings in Berwick.

The star of Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Crackerjack is hanging up his stand-up comedy hat to focus on another passion – acting – but he promises that this farewell tour will be the best of his work.

The Canadian comedian, actor and writer best known for his deadpan performances with many a quick-witted one-liner has become a household name in the UK and Ireland over the last decade, thanks to his ‘perfectly crafted gags’ and expert timing, which he has brought to sell-out audiences across the world.

The comic, who won Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe in 2012 with the joke - ‘You know who really gives kids a bad name? Posh and Becks.’, has talked about quitting comedy since 2013.

He says he wanted to change his career direction and focus on acting or possibly he might pursue his first love of being a cartoonist which is another passion. So far his acting career has included the Canadian comedy An American In Canada, the US legal drama Kevin Hill, and the British sitcom Not Going Out.

Stewart will also be supported at The Maltings by one of Scotland’s top stand-up comedians, Susie McCabe who brings her brand-new tour, Born Believer to The Maltings in October.

Into The Punset starts at 8pm. Tickets £19.50 available from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.