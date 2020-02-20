Eyemouth Hippodrome hosts coffee concert with the Yehudi Menuhin School

The ever popular Coffee Concert with the Yehudi Menuhin School returns to Eyemouth Hippodrome this Spring.

This is a wonderful opportunity to hear some of the very best young musicians bringing selected pieces from the classical repertoire to Eyemouth.

Pupils from the world-famous Yehudi Menuhin School perform a variety of pieces written for viola, cello and guitar with a special focus on the world of Beethoven’s contemporaries.

The celebrated violinist Yehudi Menuhin founded his school in Surrey in 1963 to provide a place for musically gifted children from around the world to develop their talents to the highest level within a nurturing and stimulating academic environment, regardless of their economic background.

Today’s school provides a holistic education for 86 exceptional students aged from 8 to 19, with specialist tuition on the stringed instruments, piano and classical guitar.

The students split their time between their academic and musical studies, and are given many opportunities to perform in front of an audience.

Concerts take place regularly in the Menuhin Hall, but also in local schools, care homes and churches, carrying on Menuhin’s belief in the importance of giving back to the community.

Alongside their musical studies, students engage in a stimulating academic programme, and participate in a variety of sporting activities and the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme.

Pupils from the Yehudi Menuhin School will perform at Eyemouth Hippodrome on Wednesday, April 29.

Coffee and cakes will be available from 10.30am.

The concert will begin at 11.15am and run for 45 mins.

Coffee and a selection of fine home made cakes are included in the ticket price

Visit www.eyemouthhippodrome.org to book tickets.