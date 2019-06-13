A final performance from The Podlies

When The Podlies performed at the recent naming ceremony and service of dedication of the new Eyemouth lifeboat – 13-29 Helen Hastings – they hinted it could be their last performance.

That turned out to be the case and the seven strong group, who are best known for their sea shanties and folk songs, have now officially announced that they are calling time on their singing careers.

Podlie, Dixie Scott said: “The Podlies would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has supported them over these years and hope that they have enjoyed their music and fun as much as the Podlies members themselves have!

“We are all sorry that the journey has come to an end but we are also very proud of all we have achieved. We almost finished about four years ago when long-time members Bruce Thomson, Ken Taylor and Ewen Frater decided to leave the group but we recruited Alan McQueen and have really enjoyed the last few years with the current line-up and of course were able to record our successful second CD ‘The Podlies – At Last!’.

“It is difficult to estimate how many concerts we have performed over the years but it must be thousands and we must have raised or helped to raise tens of thousands.

The Podlies (a colloquial name for a scavenging fish frequenting open sewer pipes in the harbour) was formed by five members of Eyemouth Fishermen’s Choir – Ron Patterson, Danny Lindsay, James Tarvitt, John Purvis and Tom Nisbet – to raise money for local charities. The line-up has changed, but the group has always had strong links to the RNLI and it was fitting that their final performance was on the harbourside at the naming ceremony of Eyemouth’s new RNLI lifeboat.

The Podlies presented cheques to Eyemouth Herring Queen (£400), Eyemouth & District Community Youth Theatre Group (£400) and Lodge St Ebbe (£100).