Duns U3A’s first season closes for a summer recess

Duns U3A has successfully completed its first season since being established in November last year and after its June monthly meeting it now takes a break until September.

Since starting the group has grown to more than 145 members, and 20 groups have been established.

At the June meeting Peter Rowberry gave a talk about Migration: The Incredible Journey.

Peter is passionate about wildlife, having been brought up in the New Forest and members learned that many creatures, not just birds, undertake these epic journeys.

Among them, the smallest are the butterflies and moths whilst the largest are the whales.

The fastest are sand martins who are assisted by the gulf stream and reach speeds of 125 mph. Corncrakes undertake the journey on foot wherever possible, making them the slowest. But the trophy for distance goes to the Arctic tern which has been known to cover a staggering 22,000kms!

These facts were illustrated with some slides of beautiful birds.

The next monthly meeting will be on Tuesday, September 17, at the Volunteer Hall when Ann and Kevin Mills will tell members about the work of the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust in Kenya, which operates the world’s most successful orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation programme.

Please note that future monthly meetings will be held on the third Tuesday of the month, in the Volunteer Hall, Duns.