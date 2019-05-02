Coffee concert with gifted young musicians

Seven students of the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School will perform at Eyemouth Hippodrome on May 8.

As part of their annual Scottish Tour, the pupils will play a coffee concert at the Hippodrome for the third year running.

Founded in 1963 by violinist Yehudi Menuhin in London, the school moved to Stoke d’Abernon the following year.

The school provides tuition for musically gifted children from all over the world, allowing them to pursue their love of music, develop their musical potential and achieve standards of performance on stringed instruments and piano at the highest level.

After graduating from the school pupils continue their musical training with some of the most renowned teachers in the world, either at conservatoires in the UK or overseas. Many past pupils are now well-known figures in the music world.

These include Nigel Kennedy, Tasmin Little, Melvyn Tan, Kathryn Stott, Paul Coker, Colin Carr, Paul Watkins, Nicola Benedetti, Alina Ibragimova and members of the Endellion, Australian and Belcea Quartets.

Entry to the school is open to any pupil between the age of 7 and 16 years and is by rigorous musical audition and the school is truly international - about half the students are British and the others come from around twenty different countries.

The repertoire of the coffee concert includes Villa Lobos: Bachianas Brazilieras No 5 (Finlay/Caterina), Kreisler: Liebesfreud (Finlay/Mira), Ode to the Guitar (Finlay – Dodgson), Bach: 6 2-Part inventions for Violin & Cello (Mira/Caterina) and Fantasy on the Last rose of Summer (Mira).

Coffee and cakes are (included in the admission price of £10.50) are served at 10.30 am.

The performance starts at 11.15 am.

Tickets available from www.eyemouthhippodrome.org.