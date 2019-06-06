Bryan Webster’s latest novel is set in Hecklescar

Popular Eyemouth author Bryan Webster’s fourth novel, Wrapped Together in the Bundle of Life, is again set in the town of Hecklescar, Webster’s version of Eyemouth.

It is based on the lives of ordinary people and the impact they have on each other.

Harold Douglas, owner of Hecklescar’s fishyard, believes he is a business genius but has run the business into the ground by dabbling in financial investments. When he hears that Peter Munro intends coming back to the town, he decides he must disappear. To do that he must sell up: the business, his house, and a strip of land occupied by an old farmhouse. But what would be the consequences of this for his employees, his partner Olivia and his friends?

We each have a life to live with its dreams, delights, suffering and frustration. We are also bound up with each other, for better or worse.

The story is told honestly, looking for the good and compassionate, yet not ducking the suffering, and taking the humour as it comes along.

Bryan Webster first came to Eyemouth as a Methodist minister and married a local fisherman’s daughter, Mary.

His first two novels, On Such a Tide and Aida and Soothsayers, were based on his experiences as General Manager of Singer factory at Clydebank and he previously published a book of short stories based in Hecklescar, some of which were broadcast by the BBC.

Wrapped Together in the Bundle of Life is available an Kindle and as a paperback (£10.60) from Amazon.