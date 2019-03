Eyemouth Parish Church is holding a Silent Auction on Friday, March 8 from 7-8pm in Eyemouth Church Hall.

Entry is £3 which includes refreshments and pudding, all money raised is going towards the renovations to the building.

There is a huge range of lots, from gadgets, to perfumes, to jewellery and nicknacks. Come along, join in the fun and bid on a bargain!

On Saturday, March 9 from 4-6pm it’s Messy Church at Eyemouth Parish Church. Everyone is welcome to come along.