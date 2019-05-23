Berwick’s latest musical venue off to a good start

Tweedmouth’s latest musical venue, Radio Rooms, is now in full swing and has had some great shows bringing a fantastic audience of all ages.

On Friday, May 10 there was a Band Night showcasing three young, local bands: Winter Coat and Shorts; a five piece indie-rock band from Berwick who were founded during the Inspired project; The Robin Falke Band, a three piece rock outfit from Alnwick and Berwick and Tinfoil - a four piece punk/grunge rock band from Berwick and Alnwick who have played gigs throughout Northumberland.

The Radio Rooms hope to make this a monthly event (next one on June 14) so that up and coming bands have a platform to perform and showcase their music, Any new bands who would like to take part in the up and coming sessions please get in touch with the Radio Rooms to book your slot.

Bank holiday weekend sees the start of the Sunday sessions (May 26) with the popular ‘60s band Driftin Back, then every Sunday from 3pm there will be touring acts from USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The first, on June 2, is Phillip Rambow from Canada who wrote the hit “There’s a guy works down the chip shop swears he’s Elvis”, with support from Borders duo Durango Blue.

Gin lovers should head over to The Radio Rooms on June 22 for the Gin & Blues session hosted by The Kelso Gin Company. There will be masterclasses, tastings and the story behind the brand.

For tickets and more information visit www.radiorooms.co.uk.