Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival announces competition line-up

The 15th Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival has announced the line-up of its 2019 Berwick New Cinema Competition.

With screenings throughout the festival – September 19-22 – the contest’s 23 selections comprise the event’s view of some of the most distinctive and unexpected works of new cinema and artists’ moving image being made around the world.

The 2019 Berwick New Cinema Competition was researched and selected by independent curators Letitia Calin and Herb Shellenberger, programming fellow Tendai John Mutambu, festival director Peter Taylor and programme coordinator Hamish Young.

Disregarding boundaries of genre, form, filmic convention and expectations, the movies selected for this year’s competition are vital works, imbued with a sense of liveness and agency in their resolute visions.

More than half of this year’s slate is comprised of films showing in their first festival screening.

The world premieres will include Jenny Brady’s ‘Receiver’, a fully-captioned, multi-layered assemblage of deaf histories, considering how we both speak and listen, and the question of who has the right and capacity to be heard; Dani ReStack and Sheilah ReStack’s ‘Come Coyote’, the second chapter in their ‘Strangely Ordinary This Devotion’ trilogy; Elise Florenty and Marcel Türkowsky’s hallucinatory and anachronistic odyssey on the militarised Greek island of Lemnos, ‘Back to 2069’; an incisive work of personal archival reconstruction by Anya Tsyrlina and Sid Iandovka; and three very powerful and irreverent short-form videos by Canadian artist Steve Reinke.

Several films will make their world festival debuts at BFMAF 2019 after special premiere presentations.

