Upcycle old scraps of fabric to create some wonderful personal Christmas decorations

Get crafty this Christmas and create a decorative rag rugged Christmas wreath, stunning bag or cushion.

ReTweed are holding a Christmas craft workshop on December 1 in Eyemouth. No sewing skills are necessary - you’ll be amazed at how easy it is to create a unique masterpiece for your home.

Margaret Kenny, a textiles historian, will demonstrate the traditional techniques of hooking and podging strips of fabric through hessian backing. She will also share the history of rag rugging and introduce specific techniques and patterns associated with the local area.

Who knew upcycling old rags could be such fun!

The Christmas Craft Workshop will be held at the ReTweed Shop, High Street, Eyemouth from 10.30am - 3.30pm. Cost is £26. To reserve a place book at www.eventbrite.co.uk.