Travel through the landscape and past of the Borders

Melrose Literary Society will be looking at local history and stories at its next meeting on February 5.

Elspeth Turner and Donald Smith will be talking about their book, Tweed Dales – Journeys and Evocations, a tale of six journeys spanning the Eildon Hills to Tweeddale, Kelso to Gala Water, Ettrick to Teviotdale.

Elspeth is a former senior lecturer in Economic and Social History at the University of Edinburgh and Donald the founding Director of the Scottish Storytelling Centre.

They have combined their expertise to produce a fascinating book presenting stories and poems from various parts of the Borders. The stories are not presented chronologically but in conjunction with six tours through the various tributaries, all starting from Tweedbank station and the area covered ranges from St Mary’s Loch to Soutra.

The stories cover a wide range of periods and themes ranging from completely mystical stories of fairies and magicians through descriptions of the landscape, accounts of family feuds to descriptions of people’s everyday life. These are interspersed with descriptions of an immense number of prehistoric sites, as revealed by archaeology, as well as a discussion historical trends, agriculture, trade and the rise and fall of industry.

This is the fourth book in the series; previous Journeys and Evocations books focused on Scotland’s capital city, exploring Arthur’s Seat, Calton Hill and Edinburgh Old Town.

Published by Luath Press Ltd, Tweed Dales – Journeys and Evocations is priced is £12.99. Complete with driving instructions and directions, it would be the perfect travelling companion for anyone who enjoys exploring the Border valleys whether by foot, bike, bus, armchair or car.

Both accomplished storytellers, Donald and Elspeth spin the magic of the stories of Borders history with passion and vitality.

The meeting is at 7.30pm in the Ormiston institute. Non-members are welcome, for a £3 admission charge. Further information is available from the secretary, Peter Hoad, (peterhoad@aol.com; 01896 823852).