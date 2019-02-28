The shaping of the Kingdom of Northumbria

The history of Northumbria is explored in a new book by Robert Colls.

Northumbria: History and Identity 547—2000 is a book about both the ancient Anglian kingdom of Northumbria, which stretched from the Humber to the Scottish Border, and the way in which the idea of being a ‘Northumbrian, a northerner, or someone from the ‘North East’’ persisted long after the early English kingdom had fallen.

It examines not only the history of the region, but the art, music, mythology, dialect, economy, poetry, politics, religion, antiquarianism, literature and settlement, showing the successive waves of identity that history has bestowed over a long period of time.

Clearly written and rich in ideas, the chapters explore the physical origins of Northumbria and consider just how the pressing political and military claims of adjoining states shaped and tempered it.

The book shows how Northumbrians have lived and died, and looked forward and back, and the accounts of the North East’s past will surely help in the shaping of its future.

Robert Colls was born in South Shields and is a professor of English History at the University of Leicester. His previous works include The Collier’s Rant and The Pitmen of the Northern Coalfield.

Northumbria: History and Identity 547—2000 is available from The History Press (www.thehistorypress.co.uk) priced at £20.