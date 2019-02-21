The perfect novel for hopeless romantics

Duns-based author Lisa Hobman’s latest e-novel, A Summer of New Beginnings, is a heartwarming, feel-good tale of romance set in the breathtakingly beautiful Scottish Highlands.

Meet Zara Bailey, a travel writer paid to cover some of the globe’s most luxurious locations.

Jetting from wooden huts on stilts in turquoise seas to boutique hotels with roaring fires to 7* penthouse suites with panoramic views of the world’s most glamorous cities... Zara knows hers is the definition of a dream job!

So she is seriously shocked to receive her next assignment; Scotland’s north coast 500 route. By bicycle. Sleeping in a tent so basic it can’t remotely be dressed up as glamping!

But this could be just the distraction the recently heartbroken Zara needs. No men, no romance, just the breathtakingly rugged Highland scenery. Until she meets croft owner Lachlan Grant, and his black and white Border Collie Bess, that is...

Lisa’s stories centre around believable, yet down to earth characters and the places in Scotland she has visited and fallen in love with.

A Seaside Escape, Lisa’s first novel, was shortlisted in the RNA Contemporary Romantic Novel of the Year 2014 and What Becomes of the Broken Hearted became a best seller.

A Summer of New Beginnings costs £2.99 and is available from www.ariafiction.com.

For more information about Lisa Hobman visit www.lisajhobman.com.