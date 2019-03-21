Ten emerging environmental Scottish artists explore the John Muir philosopy

This summer in Dunbar, ten Scottish artists have been selected for the John Muir Open to offer an opportunity to develop their personal environmental practice in a joint exhibition.

Entitled TIDE, the exhibition aims to continue an already growing dialogue around our impact on the environment; encouraging artists to explore, in contemporary ways, the philosophies of John Muir.

On display will be very individual artworks - from sound installation to works made with found objects, 3D printing to painting. Some artists will explore through participatory practices with the community, in contemporary dance and work with plastics on the quayside in connection with Dunbar Harbour Trust.

Exhibition runs from May 24 to June 23 at Town House Museum, Dunbar.