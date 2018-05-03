Strictly-style swagger and glamour at Peebles Hydro

A new, and extremely glamourous, celebration of ballroom dancing can be seen at this year’s Creative Peebles Festival.

Eastgate Theatre and Peebles Hydro have joined forces to create an exciting, new dance extravaganza on the first Sunday (August 26) of this year’s Creative Peebles Festival.

As well as performances by professional and community dance groups, the glitzy ‘Strictly-style’ Take to the Floor event – held in a specially dressed and lit Hydro ballroom – will feature a dance competition for up to ten couples over the age of 21 who will dance in front of a live audience, plus a panel of judges.

The Eastgate is now inviting applications to take part in the event. Couples must commit to raising £150 towards the BUILDING ON SUCCESS Eastgate Theatre Development Fund. They will then be paired with a mentor to create and rehearse their two-minute dance in a series of rehearsals in the build-up to the big day.

In true ‘Strictly’ style, each couple will perform their dance in front of a live audience and a panel of judges. The performances will be assessed and scored by the judges, while the audience will also be asked to vote for their favourite performance, with each vote costing £1. The winning couple will be presented with a special Take to the Floor 2018 award.

“We’re very excited to bring ballroom dancing back to the Hydro,” said Eastgate Event Manager Alex Saunders. “Holding Take to the Floor in the Hydro ballroom adds a real sprinkling of magic to the event, which I know will make it very special both for the dancers and the audience.”

As well as high-energy dance performances, audiences will also be treated to live music from Peebles High School’s Swing Loaded and The Brambelles.

“And with Scott Noble as compere, plus Julie de Havilland from Dance Pointe Academy and the theatre’s very own Caroline Adam joining the judging panel, it’s going to be a sparkling evening of entertainment,” added Alex.

A fun, friendly event, applicants do not need any previous dance experience or sequinned lycra to take part, just enthusiasm and a touch of flare! Each couple must live in Tweeddale and neither can be professionally trained in dance.

Clsoing date is May 11. Application forms are available online at www.eastgatearts.com or from Box Office on 01721 725777.