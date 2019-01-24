Scottish Snowdrop Festival blossoms from this weekend

The Scottish Snowdrop Festival (January 28 to 11 March) showcases Scotland’s most beautiful collections of snowdrops.

More than 60 events will take place across Scotland in celebration of the classic winter flower, including snowdrop walks and talks, guided tours and open days for all the family.

Taking part in the Borders is Floors Castle and Gardens in Kelso. Described by gardening writer, Anna Pavord, as ‘wondrous’ with ‘rampageous, outrageous crash of colours’, Floors Gardens will be specially opened this weekend to allow visitors to discover the snowdrops in bloom.

Visitors will also be able to view the new Tapestry Garden, created with a mix of meandering paths, hidden corners and other features to explore.

Other sites in the Borders which will have snowdrops on show are Abbotsford, where swathes of snowdrops cover the woodland slopes along the walks and paths by the River Tweed, Dawyck Botanic Garden where snowdrops are set against the enchanting backdrop of the shimmering Scrape Burn, Dryburgh Abbey, Cringletie House Hotel and Kailzie Gardens by Peebles, making the region one of the best places in Scotland to view the winter flower.

Organised by garden tourism group Discover Scottish Gardens and supported by VisitScotland, the Festival aims to encourage locals and tourists to enjoy the wonders of Scotland’s gardens during the snowdrop flowering period and highlight the country’s diverse collections.

Catherine Erskine, Chair of Discover Scottish Gardens and founder of the Snowdrop Festival in Scotland, said: “Over the years, more of us are falling in love with the dainty winter flower and very much look forward to the Festival as gardens open up again for the new year. We are very lucky in Scotland to have some truly stunning sites to visit, showcasing another spectacular side to their gardens. As the Festival grows in popularity, we encourage the younger generation to discover the world of snowdrops for themselves, as well as the Scottish Border’s stunning landscapes and historic sites.”

There are currently around 20 species of snowdrop, scientifically known as Galanthus, and over 2,500 named varieties. Its versatility and hardiness allow it to thrive in Scotland’s climate.

For full festival details visit www.visitscotland.com/snowdrops.