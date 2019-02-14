Purr-fect family treat for all ballet enthusiasts

A new ballet for children is coming to the Maltings, Berwick this April.

Northern’s Ballet latest production for children, Puss in Boots, is inspired by the much-loved fairytale. It tells the story of a remarkable cat who, despite being both clever and charming, always seems to bring his master bad luck.

This child-friendly 40 minute ballet follows their adventures as they meet a flurry of characters and even come face to face with royalty!

Puss in Boots follows in the footsteps of the Company’s five previous children’s ballets, all of which have achieved huge popularity both live on stage and in CBeebies TV adaptations.

Choreographed by Jenna Lee, founder and Creative Director of JLeeProductions and former English National Ballet soloist, Puss in Boots will feature set designs by Ali Allen, lighting by Alastair West, costume designs by Jenna Lee in collaboration with Kim Brassley and Carley Marsh, and music composed by Richard Norriss, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s Artistic Director of Children’s Ballets, said, Our short ballets have been enchanting children for several years, creating a truly magical live dance experience for the whole family to enjoy. We now look forward to continuing that tradition with Jenna Lee’s new production.’

Puss in Boots will be at the Maltings, Berwick on April 27 with performances at 2pm, 4pm and 6pm. Tickets £6.50/£5.50 are available from www.maltingsberwick.co.uk.