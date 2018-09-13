Oktoberfest will transform Kelso into a Bavarian wonderland this autumn

Join the celebration of food, beer and music at this year’s Oktoberfest at Springwood Park, Kelso on October 4-6.

The Munich Oktoberfest has been running since 1810 and now hosts 6 million people a year, celebrating everything German. It creates an atmosphere like no other and is one of the world’s biggest events.

Oktoberfest Kelso will offer the full German experience with quality beer, music, food and Heidi girls. It is set to be a great way to soak up the atmosphere of the great Munich festival without having to fly over 1,000 miles.

German food will be cooked on a traditional charcoal swing grill, there will be a great range of beers and the music will be a well balanced mix of traditional ‘oom pah pah’ band and local entertainment. Full details at www.oktoberfestkelso.com.