last chance to see rare paintings

Visitors to Abbotsford, the home of Sir Walter Scott, have only a short time left to see three rarely seen watercolour paintings before they disappear back into private collections.

A ‘lost’ Turner painting of Abbotsford, a miniature portrait of a four-year-old Scott (the earliest known to exist), and a miniature portrait of Scott’s first love, Williamina Belsches, are being removed from display at the end of November and returned to their owners.

The ‘lost’ Turner is on loan as part of its seasonal exhibition, Turner and Scott: The Painter and the Poet. The pocket-sized watercolour, measuring just five and a half by three and a half inches, was discovered in a provincial London auction house and compelling research and scientific analysis strongly suggests that the postcard size painting of Sir Walter Scott and his family may be a lost watercolour by J.M.W. Turner. The little painting has been the subject of much analysis, from pigment analysis to infrared imaging, and is currently being displayed in the frame in which it was sealed when it was discovered - a frame which dates to the lifetime of J.M.W Turner.

The miniature portrait of Scott as a young child is believed to have been displayed to the public just once, in 1835 at the British Institution or Pall Mall Picture Galleries, an exclusive exhibition reserved for society elites. The artist, Richard Collins, was based in London, and it is presumed the portrait was commissioned whilst the young Scott was staying in the capital with his aunt Jenny, en route to the healing waters of Bath, as he battled the after effects of contracting polio.

The romantic pocket miniature of Williamina, by the talented portraiture artist Richard Cosway, is backed in agate and has a mirrored display so visitors can view both sides. It depicts her as she might have looked around the time that her courtship with Scott faltered, and therefore it is a particularly poignant image of someone that the famous author had once loved and lost.

The two miniature portraits are on display in the Abbotsford Visitor Centre, which is open all year, 10am to 4pm in the winter months, but the two miniatures will be removed from display for return to their owners on November 30. For more information visit www.scottsabbotsford.com.