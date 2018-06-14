It’s beer festival time again at The Allanton Inn

The Allanton Inn, near Duns, will be hosting a three day Beer Festival and Garden Party on June 15-17.

In a joint celebration of Midsummer and Fathers Day, they will be serving food in the beer garden throughout the weekend.

Friday, June 15 will be ‘Street Food’ night with German hot dogs, Thai curry with noodles, spicy beef tacos and fish & chips.

Saturday is an all day BBQ and on the Sunday, in celebration of Fathers Day, their popular Pig & Pint voucher will be available - with a hog roast from local pork supplier, Oink.

Other foodie delights on offer throughout the weekend include delicious Giacopazzis ice-cream, Holy Island oysters and local farm produce platters.

A fabulous rock band from Edinburgh called Jammy Devils will be playing from 5pm on Saturday 16 and then local duo Summerland will be back again on Sunday 17 from 2pm.

Entry is free and all ages are welcome but bring a chair as seats go quick!

The wide selection of real ales will start flowing from 5pm on the Friday. So with a great atmosphere, great music and fantastic food - what else could you want from a weekend?