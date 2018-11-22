International artists remember the fallen

Artists from around the world have contributed to a special ‘Remembrance Exhibition’ being hosted by the Tony Huggins-Haig Gallery in Kelso in an effort to raise funds for military charities.

The art, covering drawings, paintings and the sculpture of an eight-stone soldier’s head in lead, feature inspiration from soldiers who fought and died in the First World War. The artwork will be sold to raise money for three charities - Poppy Scotland, the Royal British Legion and SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Huggins-Haig, who served with the 1st Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, explained: “What last weekend has reminded us, I believe, and what many of these paintings show is that there are never any winners in any war. But also it brings home that these were not some distant people - they were us, our family, brothers, fathers, uncles, the man from the shop, 100 years ago.

“As a former soldier and now a full time artist, recording the slaughter and pointlessness of it all was important to me. Some of this artwork is very closely tied to artists’ own experiences or people they knew and lost, or men who survived the war.

“But, veterans are always connected to conflict, I am honoured to be part of a group who look out for Vets affairs at the Scottish Parliament and participate in many debates to hopefully make a difference, however little, to ex forces personals lives, and hopefully we will help some of these men and women with what we raise from this exhibition.” Full details at www.thhgallery.com.