Hiking boots at the ready for 25th Borders Walking Festival

The countdown is on for the 25th Scottish Borders Walking Festival (September 7-14) in Selkirk and the Ettrick and Yarrow valleys.

Tickets go on sale at midnight on March 31, with this year’s event being kicked off by Scotland’s top outdoor writer and presenter of the BBC Adventure Show, Cameron McNeish, who will appear at the festival’s opening night celebrations.

For twenty years, Cameron was editor of The Great Outdoors magazine and he currently writes regular columns in the Scots Magazine, Campervan Magazine, the Herald and for online magazine www.walkhighlands.co.uk.

His most recent best-selling book, There’s Always the Hills, with foreword written by Sam Heughan star of Outlander and also a walking enthusiast, won the 2018 ‘The Great Outdoors’ Magazine Book of the Year award.

Cameron will be giving a presentation on his book with a signing afterwards, while the evening will also see music from local performers Selkirk Silver Band and the Clarsach Duo, Madalaine Cross and Charlotte Tuckwood. Ticket holders to the First Night also receive a free goodie bag from our very generous partners, Innerleithen outdoor clothing company Findra. www.findra.co.uk.

This year’s festival will see a total of 28 guided countryside walks of varied lengths and challenge, taking in routes across the Selkirk, Ettrick and Yarrow Valley areas - from the Southern Upland Way, the Grey Mare’s Tail Waterfall and the Ring o’ the Loch to the famous Three Brethren and many more.

There will be seven daily Free and Easy Strolls led by local experts and enthusiasts including a James Hogg Poetry walk in Ettrick, a stroll with a Bowhill Estate Ranger and a tour around the historic Ettrickbridge, led by village residents, old and young.

The festival will also see presentations on photography by Selkirk Camera Club and local history and culture by groups such as Discover Scottish Borders, the theatrical “Dr John Muir”, Selkirk doctor at the turn of the century, a pub quiz and of course what Scottish festival would be complete without a ceilidh? The popular local band Dere St will lead the fun on Friday, September 13 - careful as you strip that willow!

Find the Scottish Borders Walking Festival at www.borderswalking.com, and on Facebook and Twitter for updates, competitions and more.