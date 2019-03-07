Finishing touches to Borders artist’s sculpture

Over 60 exhibitors from the Scottish Borders and beyond are putting the finishing touches to the work that will go on show at this year’s Borders Art Fair.

Borders sculptor, Frippy Jameson, who has a studio near Greenlaw, is one of the artists exhibiting at this year’s show.

Frippy studied at the Fine Art Sculpture at Camberwell College of Art and Design and City & Guilds of London Art School where she was awarded the Madame Tussaud Prize for Portraiture. She creates figurative sculptures inspired by the relationship between fragility and strength.

She trained in stone-carving at The Portland Sculpture Trust, Tout Quarry and with traditional stone carvers of Mahabalipuram, Southern India and is currently sculptor in residence at the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Other leading exhibitors attending the Borders Art Fair include award-winning Kelso artist, Nev Storer who will showcase some of his paintings, as will Siobhan O’Hehir from Ancrum, Anthony Cawthorne from Jedburgh and acclaimed St Boswells wildlife artist, Chris Rose SWLA.

Scottish landscape artist and author Moy Mackay will reveal her new collection of work - the vibrant, colourful and soulful landscapes for which she is rightly renowned including new work inspired by her recent tutoring tour of Canada.

Galleries attending include The White Fox Gallery in Coldstream, The Scottish Gallery, Whitmuir’s Dancing Light gallery and the Flat Cat Gallery from Lauder.

Representatives from Selkirk-based WASPS studios, including painters Rob Hain, Fiona Millar and Mary Morrison will also be at the Borders Art Fair.

Borders Art Fair is held at Springwood Park, Kelso on March 15-17 from 10am - 4pm. Admission is free.

For full details visit www.bordersartfair.com.