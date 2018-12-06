Exploring the history of Eyemouth Railway

Railway enthusiast Roger Jermy’s latest book explores the life and times of the Eyemouth Railway.

Entitled, The Eyemouth Branch, the book examines the history of this short railway, just under three miles in length, which linked the fishing port of Eyemouth with the East Coast Main Line at Burnmouth.

It opened in April 1891 by the Eyemouth Railway Company and was built so that the fish, landed at Eyemouth, could be readily transported to the markets of Birmingham, Edinburgh and London. Eyemouth was the only station on the branch. In the opposite direction it carried coal and fuel oil for the port. It also carried some excursion traffic to the seaside town and schoolchildren and commuters to and from Duns and Berwick.

The line crossed an impressive viaduct over the River Eye which was damaged by flooding in 1948, the event regarded as the cause of the ultimate closure of the branch line.

British Railways first advertised the proposed closure of the line in September 1961, and the last trains ran on Saturday, February 3, 1962. The book, which has many photographs – some dating back to the 19th century – as well as several maps and plans, totals 192 pages.

It is divided into 16 chapters dealing with such topics as the building of the line, its operations, its locomotives and rolling stock, the fish traffic, accidents on the line and the devastating effects of the local 1948 flood.

The last chapter deals with the remains as they are today.

It has an extensive bibliography and an index and also contains poems and humorous tales linked with the railway.

Roger Jermy’s is currently the press officer at Alnwick’s Aln Valley Railway and he has written five other books on railways.

The Eyemouth Branch is available from www.stenlake.co.uk, priced at £17.95.