Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year by getting absolutely legless in Eyemouth

World class Irish dancers, Absolutely Legless, will be at Oblò Bar in Eyemouth on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17).

The world class Irish dance group from Edinburgh & East Lothian will perform at Oblò’s 11th year of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

From 3pm to 5pm the group will perform a number of traditional Irish dances, accompanied by their very own talented musicians.

This vibrant group has developed a reputation for exciting and innovative performances throughout the world. Inspired by the Irish hard and soft shoe traditions, Absolutely Legless combine the grace of the soft shoes with the power and rhythmic precision of the hard shoes to provide a truly exhilarating experience.

If you haven’t yet seen them yet, now’s your chance! Free admission.