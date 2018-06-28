Borders’ writer wins Teenage Novel Award

Borders writer and retired Borders General Hospital doctor, Oliver Eade has won the 2018 Georgina Hawtrey-Woore Young Adult Novel Award.

His novel, The Kelpie’s Eyes, tells the story of sisterly love spanning the present-day Borders, Victorian Glasgow and a dark fairy-tale world of Scots mythology.

The award is given by a charity, Words for the Wounded, that helps injured service men and women through writing.

Oliver, and another Borders writer, Iona Carroll (McGregor), are holding a joint launch of their latest adult novels at Old Gala House, Galashiels, on Saturday, July 14, between 2-4pm, with free refreshments.

It is open to all members of the public, including children who are invited to make pictures for the charity (art materials will be provided).

Both books address the cruelty of war. In Homecoming (Iona), a wounded Australian Vietnam veteran and his family are forced to come to terms with his terrible injuries whilst in The Parth Path (Oliver), one brave young man desperately seeks to rediscover the happiness of his past in a post-apocalyptic Scotland run by women.