Borders Film Festival premiere features fracking

Take One Action, the UK’s leading social-change film festival, holds its first Borders festival at MacArts, Galashiels this weekend.

The event kicks off with the film, Fractured Land, which follows the challenging but inspirational journey of a young indigenous leader, activist and lawyer, Caleb Behn, whose territory in the Canadian province of British Columbia has been targeted by some of the world’s largest fracking operations.

The film exposes the fractures that Caleb has to confront, within his community and himself, as he struggles to reconcile traditional teachings with the law, to protect the land.

Here in Scotland, there may be a temporary moratorium on planning approval for fracking, but Grangemouth receives shipments of fracked US shale gas, and the refinery there is at the heart of hundreds of square kilometres of land, licensed for fracking, poised to affect communities and landscapes across central Scotland from Forth to Clyde.

Why indeed? Fracking brings a pretty hefty package of negative impacts - water pollution, birth defects, increase in cancer cases, decline of wildlife and damage to the environment.

With the date for completion of the first stage of Scotland’s Climate Change Bill set for March 8, fracking, along with its fellow carbon-producing fossil fuels, is a topical issue of concern.

Claudia Beamish, South of Scotland MSP, ho tabled the members Bill to ban fracking in Scotland, plans to attend the event and give an update.

Take One Action aims to promote social justice and global change through film.

A Greener Melrose, who are hosting Take One Action Local, invite you to the first of the Festival’s six screenings in the Borders, on Sunday, February 3, from 3 till 5pm, at MacArts, Galashiels.

Entry is by donation.