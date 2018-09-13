An analogue foray into a digital world

Berwick Visual Arts and Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival are delighted to announce a very special project in next week’s Festival.

The Hurt Goes On is an exhibition of collaborative work made by young people who attend the Beehive at Berwick Youth Project. They have spent the summer working with artists from Newcastle’s collective Film Bee to develop a number of new works that explore reality in a digitalised world, and how the value of images has changed with shifts in technology, particularly social media.

Their work, which uses analogue and digital technology, as well as poster making and three-dimensional objects, will be displayed at 57 Marygate for the duration of the Festival.

In addition to the weekly sessions at the Beehive to develop this body of work, the young people also took a research trip to London to visit Tate Modern. There they were able to meet with curatorial staff, and also see exhibitions by Jenny Holzer and Joan Jonas, which has helped them think about different ways to display their own work during the Festival.

Berwick Visual Arts and Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival are very proud of the hard work and inspired ideas that the young people have demonstrated, and it shows how vital opportunities to work with artists, and to have encounters with art are for young people in Berwick.

All exhibitions in the festival are free to attend, and are open from September 20-23 from 10am – 5pm.

Full details at www.bfmaf.org.