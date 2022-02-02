The Storm Watchers director to speak to Duns audience

Commissioned by the St. Magnus Festival to celebrate MacKay Brown’s centenary, the film, which has received critical aclaim, was partly filmed in Orkney during lockdown and directed via Zoom.

Complete with an original score, the actors recorded intense interior scenes on mobile phones with professionally filmed exterior scenes of stormy sea and skyscapes added later.

There has been praise for the determination and ingenuity of the production team, actors and Gerda as director, in producing the film, as well as some excellent reviews.

Gerda Stevenson.

Joyce McMillan of The Scotsman spoke of “Haunting performances, and visual imagery that captures the spirit of place”.

It will be shown this Sunday, February 6 at 4pm. Gerda – who appeared in the movie Braveheart and won a BAFTA for her role in Margaret Tait’s film, Blue Black Permanent – will then tell the story of its making and answer questions from the audience.

To book a free ticket go to buytickets.at/aheartforduns/639861.