Talk on Mary Queen of Scots at Duns Castle

Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart in a recent film of her life. But what was she really like?

Mr Hay posed: “Was the queen a foolish young woman, who found herself in an impossible political situation, and simply let her emotions take control – or, was she an astute politician who lost control of events which led, finally, to her execution by her cousin, Queen Elizabeth the First of England?”

Organised by the South East Scotland branch of St John Scotland, this will be the latest in a series of talks this year which have already covered the formation of the Hospitaller Knights of St John, the Lost Churches of the Borders and the sweeping modernization of agriculture which created the Border landscape we know today.

The chairman of the South East Scotland branch of St John Scotland, Alasdair Hutton said: “The life of Mary, Queen of Scots, is a tale of romance, tragedy, grandeur and betrayal, set at a time of great historical changes throughout Scotland which included many of the most prominent people of the 16 th century.”

The talk will be on Wednesday, October 27 at 7.30pm at Duns Castle and will cost £10.