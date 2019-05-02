A Suspicion of Silver at Berwick Museum

Berwick Museum & Art Gallery will be playing host to a special visitor on the afternoon of Saturday, May 4 - the historical novelist Patricia Finney.

Patricia will be launching her new book, A Suspicion of Silver, at the venue. The book is the latest in a series of novels based on the adventures of the Elizabethan nobleman Sir Robert Carey.

Anyone who has read any history at all about the reign of Queen Elizabeth I has heard of at least one of Sir Robert Carey’s exploits - he was the man who rode 400 miles in just under three days from London to Edinburgh to tell King James VI of Scotland that Elizabeth was dead and that he was finally King of England.

Born in 1560 and brought up in Berwick, Carey was the seventh and youngest son of Henry Carey, Baron Hunsdon and Warden of the East March. He served at Court for ten years then in 1592 switched to full-time soldiering, accepting the offer from his brother-in-law, Lord Scrope, Warden of the English West March, to be his Deputy Warden.

Patricia, who has written ten Carey stories under the pen name P F Chisholm, has been a published author since she was a teenager. Since then she has written around twenty-five other books, including three historical spy novels in a new genre she calls Elizabethan Noir, a contemporary romance novel and three children’s books. She loves public speaking especially when she’s talking about her books and has been called the first stand-up historian ever.

A Suspicion of Silver book launch with Patricia Finney starts at 2pm. Admission free.