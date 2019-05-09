A grand night of music and banter from guest artistes

Leonard Brown and Malcolm Ross were the guest artistes at Kelso Accordion and Fiddle club’s April meeting.

The evening saw a great turn-out of enthusiasts and players and MC Jim Wilson had his work cut out fitting all the players in.

The evening started off with Bob Liddle followed by David Corner on concertina. Bill Elliot played next then it was good to see a return visit by Reg White from Carlisle.

Also good to see again was fiddler Ian Woods from Northumberland and he was followed on accordion by Fiona Mitchell who played a nice selection of popular standards.

Another new face at the club was Norman Swainson from Gretna playing solo on accordion and then yet another debutante for Kelso in Jimmy Little from Alnwick playing harmonica.

Then the guest artistes took to the stage. Leonard Brown and Malcolm Ross started with a bang started with a bang with Whistling Rufus a’ la Dermot O’ Brian style. They performed a repertoire of great variation, with Scottish mixed in with the tango Jealousy, the Box & Fiddle Rag, and Canadian Capers.

The second half kicked off with a welcome visit by the Tango King, Willie McFarlane, with his drummer Jim Dow and singer Jessie Bald.

Willie played a tango first which was followed by a nice song from Jessie, Newby Park from Carlisle, Gordon Clark and then Robert Cleland finishing off a highly entertaining two sessions from our local, and not so local artistes.

House band was, on piano Bob Liddle and Brian Forrest, drums Tom Riddell, Tam Rankine, George Darling and Jim Dow, 2nd box- Bob Liddle, Brian Forrest, Gordon Clark and Robert Cleland.

In the second half, Leonard and Malcolm started with a lively Glen Miller set, then the popular Old Comrades, a Cha-Cha set and many other popular tunes, including the Typewriter featuring Malcolm on the drums.

Leonard, who is only the second English-born accordionist to become an All Scotland Champion, had the audience in stitches as usual with his patter and jokes in what was a highly entertaining evening.

The club’s next meeting is on Wednesday, May 29 at Kelso Rugby Club when the guest is the Susan McFadyen band.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/kelsoaccordionclub.